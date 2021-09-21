Pesco notifies power shutdown for Peshawar, Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power shutdown for Peshawar and Swat district due to maintenance work on grid stations and power distribution lines.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, power supply will remain suspended from132KV Warsak Grid Station on September 22 from 08:00AM to 12:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Colony-I, Mathra-II, Safdar Abad, MES, Shaheen Foundation, and Sher Bridge feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from132KV Warsak Grid Station on September 22 from 12:00PM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Kochiyan-II, Mathra-I, Colony-II, Swat Scout, Shahi Bala, and Shagai Industrial feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from132KV Swat Grid Station on September 22, 28, 29 from 07:00AM to 12:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jabba, Bandai, Mingora-I, II, III, IV, Kabal-I, II, III, IV, Saidu Sharif, Barikot-II, Odigram, Marghuzar, Sinor, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Sangar, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara, Hospital Express, and Ajrang feeders will face inconvenience.