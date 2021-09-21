UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Shutdown For Peshawar, Swat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:12 PM

Pesco notifies power shutdown for Peshawar, Swat

:Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power shutdown for Peshawar and Swat district due to maintenance work on grid stations and power distribution lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power shutdown for Peshawar and Swat district due to maintenance work on grid stations and power distribution lines.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, power supply will remain suspended from132KV Warsak Grid Station on September 22 from 08:00AM to 12:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Colony-I, Mathra-II, Safdar Abad, MES, Shaheen Foundation, and Sher Bridge feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from132KV Warsak Grid Station on September 22 from 12:00PM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Kochiyan-II, Mathra-I, Colony-II, Swat Scout, Shahi Bala, and Shagai Industrial feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from132KV Swat Grid Station on September 22, 28, 29 from 07:00AM to 12:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jabba, Bandai, Mingora-I, II, III, IV, Kabal-I, II, III, IV, Saidu Sharif, Barikot-II, Odigram, Marghuzar, Sinor, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Sangar, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara, Hospital Express, and Ajrang feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Swat Company Saidu Sangar September From PESCO

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases

Sri Lanka reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases

32 seconds ago
 Beijing has over 45,000 5G base stations

Beijing has over 45,000 5G base stations

33 seconds ago
 Libyan Parliament Passes Vote of No Confidence Aga ..

Libyan Parliament Passes Vote of No Confidence Against Government of National Un ..

35 seconds ago
 Sudanese Deputy Foreign Minister Paying Visit to M ..

Sudanese Deputy Foreign Minister Paying Visit to Moscow Despite Coup Attempt - E ..

36 seconds ago
 PAEC highlights nuclear technologies contribution ..

PAEC highlights nuclear technologies contribution to Pakistan's development

3 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses plea against transfer of IGPs, CCPOs ..

LHC dismisses plea against transfer of IGPs, CCPOs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.