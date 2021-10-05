PESCO notifies power shutdown from Oct 6 to 9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power shutdown for different parts of the province due to maintenance work on grid stations.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, power supply will remain suspended from 132KV PESCO Colony Grid Station on October 6, 9, and 11 from 08:30AM to 02:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Warsak-II, Warsak Road Express, ShahiBagh Express, ICF 2 feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV ShahiBagh Grid Station on October 6, and 13 from 09:00AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Nishat, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Khazana, Haryana-I, Daudzai-I, II, Old Naguman, Takhtabad, New Naguman feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on October 6, 9, 11 from 08:30AM to 02:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Pir Bala, Nishat-I, II, Industrial, Benazeer Woman University, Pajagai, Kaniza, Chagharmati, Opazaifeeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Warsak Grid Station on 6th,9th,11th October from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVShaheen Complex, Mathra 1 feeder will face in convenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on October 6, 9, 11 October from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Kachori, Sharifabad, Khan Mast Colony, New Wazir Khwani, Surizai, Phandoo Baba, Urmar 2, HazarKhwani, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Phandoo Road, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Akhon Abad, Ring Road feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVKohat Road Grid Station on October 6, 9, 11 October from 8:30AM to 2:30PM; resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Express feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Warsak Road Grid Station on October 6, 9, 13 October from 09:00AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Kochian-I, II, Mathara-I, II, ShahiBala, Shahgai Industrial, Swat Scout, Shaheen Foundation, MES, Colony-II, Marbal Chowk, Tatara, DAM side feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pabbi Grid Station on October 6, and 12 from 08:00AM to 02:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Chirat Cantt, Shin Khak, Shah Kot, JaloZai, Sheikhan , Panakot, Pabbi City feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Mardan Grid Station on October 6, 9, 13 from 08:00AM to 01:00PM; resultantly consumers of 11KV New Charsadda Road, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Town, New Manga, Gujar Ghari feeder will face inconvenience.