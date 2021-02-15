PESCO notifies power shutdown from various grid stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on February 16 from 9:00 am to 3:00, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jhagra, Old Chamkani, Chughal Pura feeders will face in conveniences, said a press release issued from PESCO headquarters here Monday.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 17th, 22nd, 24th, 26th February from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hazar Khani, Yakatoot, Surizai, SurizaiBala feeders will face in conveniences.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on February 16 from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ghazi Khel, Tajazai and 66 KV Tajazai grid connected 11 KV feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Muree Road Abbottabad Grid Station on 17th, 21st, 25th February from 10:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV REPCO and APS feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on 16th,17th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th February from 8:00 A.

M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mir Sahib Khan, Latambar, Bahadar Khel, Sordog, Bpgra. Ahmad Wala, Wana, High Way, Karak 1,2, T/Ship Karak, Sabir Abad 1,2, Bolgra, Tehsil Wazir, 2,3, Scarp 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Sarai Norang Grid Station on February 16, 17, 22, 23 &, 24 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Landiwa 1,2 feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on February 16, 18, 23, 24 & 26 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Mills, Kotla Habib, Munir Abad feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on February 16, 23 & 27 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 2, Industrial Estate, Atar Shisha feeders will face in conveniences.

Furthermore, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Dargai Grid Station on February 16, 19, 23 & 25 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khar, Pervez Shaheed, Batkhela feeders will face in conveniences.