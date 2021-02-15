UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Notifies Power Shutdown From Various Grid Stations

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESCO notifies power shutdown from various grid stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on February 16 from 9:00 am to 3:00, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jhagra, Old Chamkani, Chughal Pura feeders will face in conveniences, said a press release issued from PESCO headquarters here Monday.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 17th, 22nd, 24th, 26th February from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hazar Khani, Yakatoot, Surizai, SurizaiBala feeders will face in conveniences.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on February 16 from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ghazi Khel, Tajazai and 66 KV Tajazai grid connected 11 KV feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Muree Road Abbottabad Grid Station on 17th, 21st, 25th February from 10:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV REPCO and APS feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on 16th,17th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th February from 8:00 A.

M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mir Sahib Khan, Latambar, Bahadar Khel, Sordog, Bpgra. Ahmad Wala, Wana, High Way, Karak 1,2, T/Ship Karak, Sabir Abad 1,2, Bolgra, Tehsil Wazir, 2,3, Scarp 1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Sarai Norang Grid Station on February 16, 17, 22, 23 &, 24 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Landiwa 1,2 feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on February 16, 18, 23, 24 & 26 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Mills, Kotla Habib, Munir Abad feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on February 16, 23 & 27 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 2, Industrial Estate, Atar Shisha feeders will face in conveniences.

Furthermore, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Dargai Grid Station on February 16, 19, 23 & 25 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khar, Pervez Shaheed, Batkhela feeders will face in conveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Road Shisha Atar Mansehra Karak Dargai Ghazi Wana February From PESCO P

Recent Stories

PTCL, Huawei launch Smart Cloud Campus Solution fo ..

9 minutes ago

Power tariff hike by Rs1.95 rejected, termed mini- ..

12 minutes ago

31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

25 minutes ago

2,025 new companies joined DMCC in 2020, highest i ..

25 minutes ago

Non-oil trade between UAE, Africa in first nine mo ..

26 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Festival exhibits are favourite to wo ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.