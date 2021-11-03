PESCO notifies power shutdown from various grid stations

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from grid stations due to maintenance work in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swat, Dir Lower and Chitral, said a press release issued here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from grid stations due to maintenance work in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swat, Dir Lower and Chitral, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 4th, 8th, 11th, 15th,18th, 22nd, 25th November from 8:30A.M to 2:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV RMT feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 4th ,8th,11th,15th,18th, 22nd, 25th, 29th November from 8:30A.M to 2:30P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gulabad ,Tajabad, Agriculture, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1,CMB,Achini 1,2, Rahat Abad 2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, PAF, academy Town, Circular Road, DHA feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 4th ,8th,11th,15th,18th, 22nd, 25th, 29thNovember from 8:30A.M to 2:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on 4th ,8th,11th,15th,18th, 22nd, 25th November from 8:30A.M to 2:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Safdar Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 4th, 15th, 24th November from 8:30A.M to 2:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Deh Bahadar, Lundi Arbab 3, Sheikh Muhammadi feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 4th, 6th, 8th,10th November from 9:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV NCR, Gulburgh,U Town, Commercial 2, New Kohat Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 4th, 9th,11th,16th, 22nd November from 8:30 A.M to 2:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat New , Nishat Old, Bashir Abad2, Shahi Bagh 2, Nishat 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Grid Station on 4th, 9th, 16th,18th, 23rd, 25th November from 8:30 A.M to 2:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KVAurmar Colony, Mankai Sharif, R.A Bazaar, Ghee Mill, MES, GE Army, Faroz Son, Ziyarat Kaka Sahib feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 4th and 5th November from 9:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Charbagh, Barikot, Mengora 2, Madyan, Alpuri, Puran, Daggar 2,Chitral , Chitral, Skhakot, Talash, Lal Qila, Samar Bagh feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 4th ,6th,7th,9th,10th 11th November from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Sheikh Maltoon, New Industrial, Old Industrial, Muhabat Abad, Abdul Wali Khan University, New Industrial State D/C feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on 4th November from 8:30 A.M to 4:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Swabi grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.