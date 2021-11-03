UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Shutdown From Various Grid Stations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:02 PM

PESCO notifies power shutdown from various grid stations

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from grid stations due to maintenance work in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swat, Dir Lower and Chitral, said a press release issued here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from grid stations due to maintenance work in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swat, Dir Lower and Chitral, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 4th, 8th, 11th, 15th,18th, 22nd, 25th November from 8:30A.M to 2:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV RMT feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 4th ,8th,11th,15th,18th, 22nd, 25th, 29th November from 8:30A.M to 2:30P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gulabad ,Tajabad, Agriculture, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1,CMB,Achini 1,2, Rahat Abad 2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, PAF, academy Town, Circular Road, DHA feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on 4th ,8th,11th,15th,18th, 22nd, 25th, 29thNovember from 8:30A.M to 2:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13, Hayatabad Surgical, Deans Heights, Shaukat Khanam feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on 4th ,8th,11th,15th,18th, 22nd, 25th November from 8:30A.M to 2:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Safdar Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 4th, 15th, 24th November from 8:30A.M to 2:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Deh Bahadar, Lundi Arbab 3, Sheikh Muhammadi feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 4th, 6th, 8th,10th November from 9:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV NCR, Gulburgh,U Town, Commercial 2, New Kohat Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 4th, 9th,11th,16th, 22nd November from 8:30 A.M to 2:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat New , Nishat Old, Bashir Abad2, Shahi Bagh 2, Nishat 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Grid Station on 4th, 9th, 16th,18th, 23rd, 25th November from 8:30 A.M to 2:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KVAurmar Colony, Mankai Sharif, R.A Bazaar, Ghee Mill, MES, GE Army, Faroz Son, Ziyarat Kaka Sahib feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 4th and 5th November from 9:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Charbagh, Barikot, Mengora 2, Madyan, Alpuri, Puran, Daggar 2,Chitral , Chitral, Skhakot, Talash, Lal Qila, Samar Bagh feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 4th ,6th,7th,9th,10th 11th November from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Sheikh Maltoon, New Industrial, Old Industrial, Muhabat Abad, Abdul Wali Khan University, New Industrial State D/C feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on 4th November from 8:30 A.M to 4:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Swabi grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Army Swat Agriculture Company Road Kohat Mardan Kaka Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Daggar Samar Bagh Barikot Charbagh Alpuri Bagh Jamrud November From Nishat PESCO P

Recent Stories

Analysis: Sharjah International Book Fair, 40 year ..

Analysis: Sharjah International Book Fair, 40 years of creativity

6 minutes ago
 District admin takes steps for 100 % vaccination i ..

District admin takes steps for 100 % vaccination in district

36 seconds ago
 Prime Minister announces Rs 120 b food subsidy pac ..

Prime Minister announces Rs 120 b food subsidy package for 130m people

38 seconds ago
 Kiev Accuses Moscow of Trying to Discredit Ukraine ..

Kiev Accuses Moscow of Trying to Discredit Ukraine at COP26 Over Incident With Z ..

40 seconds ago
 Italian Police Arrest 3 People for Violations in B ..

Italian Police Arrest 3 People for Violations in Bridge Maintenance

42 seconds ago
 Russian cargo plane crashes in Siberia with 7 on b ..

Russian cargo plane crashes in Siberia with 7 on board: ministry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.