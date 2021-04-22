UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Notifies Power Shutdown In AJK Areas

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:05 PM

PESCO notifies power shutdown in AJK areas

Due to maintenance work, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Muzaffarabad Noseri Transmission Line on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Due to maintenance work, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Muzaffarabad Noseri Transmission Line on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m..

Resultantly, the consumers of 132 KV Noseri grid connected with 11 KV Athmauqam, Punjkot, Pattika, NKosadda and Jagran Power House connected 11 KV feeders will face in convenience, said a press release issued here from PESCO headquarters on Thursday.

Related Topics

Muzaffarabad From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Minority troops not honoured by UK due to 'pervasi ..

1 minute ago

24 booked, Rs 1m fine imposed on profiteering

1 minute ago

261 development projects underway in merged distri ..

1 minute ago

PMSA marks World Earth Day

13 minutes ago

Five killed, 11 injured in suicide attack in Quett ..

13 minutes ago

Probe Into Genoa Bridge Disaster Concluded - Repor ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.