PESCO notifies power shutdown in AJK areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Due to maintenance work, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Muzaffarabad Noseri Transmission Line on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m..

Resultantly, the consumers of 132 KV Noseri grid connected with 11 KV Athmauqam, Punjkot, Pattika, NKosadda and Jagran Power House connected 11 KV feeders will face in convenience, said a press release issued here from PESCO headquarters on Thursday.