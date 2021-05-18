UrduPoint.com
PESCO Notifies Power Shutdown In Mardan, Nowshera

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:31 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Power supply from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station will remain suspended due to some maintenance work on 18th, 19th, 20th, 22nd of May from 9:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Eid Gah, City 2, Sheikh Maltoonwill face in convenience, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 19th May from 9:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mir Was , Par Hoti, Katlang Road, New Baghdada, Shankar, Ahmad Abad, Nawa Kale, Rural 1will face in convenience.

Furthermore, power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Nowshera Grid Station on 18th,19th, 20th and 22nd May from 9:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rashakai will face in convenience.

