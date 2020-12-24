UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Notifies Power Shutdown In Mardan, Timergara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

PESCO notifies power shutdown in Mardan, Timergara

Power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV NTDC Mardan Grid Station on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ):Power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV NTDC Mardan Grid Station on Thursday due to maintenance work from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mardan Medical Complex (MMC), Industrial Old, Saleem Khan, Nisata Road, Mohabatabad, Ahmadabad, Industrial New, Gujar Ghari, Awkum, nawan Kili, Charsadda Road, City-2, Bank Road, Eid Ghah, Sheikh Maltoon, Baghe Arum,Rural-1feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timargara Grid Station on December 24, 30 and 31st December from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timargara-1 and Samarbagh feeders will face inconveniences, said a press release here on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Road Bank Mardan Charsadda December From P

Recent Stories

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

31 minutes ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

1 hour ago

DC for improving traffic control system, removal o ..

53 minutes ago

Opposition should avoid holding public meetings du ..

53 minutes ago

Pelosi Calls on Trump to Pressure Republican Leade ..

1 hour ago

Dense fog likely to prevail in Capital: Spokesman ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.