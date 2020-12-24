PESCO notifies power shutdown in Mardan, Timergara

(@FahadShabbir)

Power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV NTDC Mardan Grid Station on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ):Power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV NTDC Mardan Grid Station on Thursday due to maintenance work from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mardan Medical Complex (MMC), Industrial Old, Saleem Khan, Nisata Road, Mohabatabad, Ahmadabad, Industrial New, Gujar Ghari, Awkum, nawan Kili, Charsadda Road, City-2, Bank Road, Eid Ghah, Sheikh Maltoon, Baghe Arum,Rural-1feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timargara Grid Station on December 24, 30 and 31st December from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timargara-1 and Samarbagh feeders will face inconveniences, said a press release here on Wednesday.