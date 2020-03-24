UrduPoint.com
Pesco Notifies Power Shutdown In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 04:22 PM

Pesco notifies power shutdown in Peshawar

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Tuesday announced power shutdown due to maintenance work on feeders and transmission line

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Tuesday announced power shutdown due to maintenance work on feeders and transmission lines.

In a press statement issued from Wapda House, power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on March 26 from 09:00AM to 05:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Civil Quarter, New Kohat Road, Murshid Abad, Bhana Mari, Wazir Bagh, Gul Berg and old Kohat Road would face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Haripur Grid Station on March 25 and 31 from 09:00AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV KTS-I, II, SNK, Swabi Mera Town II, III, Panian-I, Rehana-I and NRTC would face inconveniences.

