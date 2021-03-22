UrduPoint.com
Pesco Notifies Power Shutdown In Peshawar, Buner, Bannu

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Pesco notifies power shutdown in Peshawar, Buner, Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Power supply from 132 KV Shahi Bagh-New Shahi Bagh Transmission Line would remain suspended on March 24 due to maintenance work from 9:00 A.M to 4:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Shahi Bagh and Warsak grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Husai- Daggar Grid Station March 24 from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132KV Daggar grid connected all 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

Furthermore, power supply from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station would remain suspended on March 23, 2021 from 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M ,resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 3,4,5, UET, BW Mill, Scarp, Janikhel 1,2 feeders would face inconvenience.

