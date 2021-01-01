PESCO notifies power shutdown in Peshawar, Haripur, Havilian

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities had notified power shutdown in various areas of provincial metropolis, Haripur and Havilian due to necessary maintenance work.

Due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 3rd January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station will face in conveniences.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on 3rd January from 9:00 A.

M to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Locomoto factory will face in conveniences.

Power supply also will remain suspended from 132 KV Kolian Bela Grid Station on 3rd January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Havilian City feeders will face in conveniences.

Furthermore, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Congra Grid Station on 4th January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Panian and Chamba feeders will face in conveniences.