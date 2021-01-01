UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Notifies Power Shutdown In Peshawar, Haripur, Havilian

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESCO notifies power shutdown in Peshawar, Haripur, Havilian

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities had notified power shutdown in various areas of provincial metropolis, Haripur and Havilian due to necessary maintenance work.

Due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 3rd January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station will face in conveniences.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on 3rd January from 9:00 A.

M to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Locomoto factory will face in conveniences.

Power supply also will remain suspended from 132 KV Kolian Bela Grid Station on 3rd January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Havilian City feeders will face in conveniences.

Furthermore, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Congra Grid Station on 4th January from 9:00 A.M to 3:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Panian and Chamba feeders will face in conveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Nowshera Haripur Bela Jamrud January From PESCO P

Recent Stories

Pakistani actress Zara Albaloshi gets permanent Sa ..

12 minutes ago

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli steps down fr ..

29 minutes ago

TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offe ..

31 minutes ago

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hus ..

47 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan rides Rescue 1122 motorcycle

48 minutes ago

President Of Djibouti National Parliament & Comman ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.