PESCO Notifies Power Shutdown In Swat

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

PESCO notifies power shutdown in Swat

Power supply from 132 KV Swat Grid Station will remain suspended due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Power supply from 132 KV Swat Grid Station will remain suspended due to maintenance work on 18th, 20th, 22nd, 24th, 26th, 29th and 31st May from 7:00 A.M to 1:00 P.

M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba, Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal 1,2,3, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Marghuzar, Sinor, Gogdara, Takhta band, Qambar, Singar, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara, Hospital Express and Ajrang will face in convenience, said a press release issued by PESCO here on Monday.

