Pesco notifies power shutdown notice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ): Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of provincial metropolis, Jehangeera, Nowshera and Manshera due to necessary maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 15and19 February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumer of 11 KV Tehkal, Islamia College,KTH,Commercial-1&2,University Town, N.C.R, PAF, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road,M.E.S-2,Old M.E.S,Warsak Road-1, Marble Industries,C.A.A,Palosi-1&2, ICF-1&2,Tehkal Payan,Bank of Khyber,Scarp-1,Warsak Road-2 and Warsak Road Express feeders will face inconvenience. Power Power supply will remain suspended from220 KV Nowsehra Grid Station on 15 of February from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Cherat Cement Factory feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVAMC Abbotabad Grid Station on 15,22and 27 of February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVAPS, JinnahAbad,Mandian, SIE, Comsats University,Anaar,AMC,PMA-2,Repco,Link,Sherwan and Cantt feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 15,20 ,22 and 23 of February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ihsan Shaheed,City-1 &2,Attar Shesha and Shaheen Shaheed feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial AmanGhar Grid Station on 15 and20 of February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mankhi Sharif and Armor Colony feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jehangira Grid Station on 15 and 20 of February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jehangira Town, Attock and Khushal Khan Khattak feeders will face inconvenience.