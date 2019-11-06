UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:09 PM

PESCO notifies power shutdown notice

PESCO authorities have notified power shutdown in provincial metropolis, Taimergars, Nowshera, Pabbi and Charsadda due to maintenance and repair work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :PESCO authorities have notified power shutdown in provincial metropolis, Taimergars, Nowshera, Pabbi and Charsadda due to maintenance and repair work.

According to PESCO, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on November 7 from 8:30AM to 2:30 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,11,12 and Deans Hights feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahibagh Grid Station on November 7 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial, Naguman, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Old Naguman, New Khazana, KSM feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Shahibagh Grid Station on November 7 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Naguman, Khazana, Takhtabad feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pabbi-Nowshera IndustiralTransmission Line on November 7 from 8;00 AM to 4:00 PM resultantly additional load management will be carried out on 132 KV Pabbi Grid.

Power upply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on October from 7 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timergara Old, Timergara New, Maidan, Timergara Express, Odigram, Balambad, LalQilla, Toormang, Akhakhel, Khal, New Mayar, Old Mayar, Daushkhel, Ghazi, GharShamozai, Gazi Baba, Warsak, DHQ Timergara, Toormang 1feeders and 66 KV Summer Bagh grid will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara Grid Station on November 7 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Batkhela Express, Khar, Thana, Allah Dand, Batkhela, Pervez Shaheed, City Batkhela feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda Grid Station on November 7 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gul Abad, Behlola,Torangzai, Charsadda 1,2,3,4, Prang 1,2, Industrial, Tuangzai, Rehman CNG feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on November 7 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Surajgali and New Khanpur feeders will face inconveniences.

Related Topics

CNG Martyrs Shaheed Charsadda Nowshera Khanpur Ghazi Khal Timergara Bagh October November From PESCO

Recent Stories

Political worker to be booked under high treason ..

8 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises Riy ..

10 minutes ago

Vice Premier Han Zheng meets HKSAR chief executive ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Largest Banks to Avoid Working With State ..

7 minutes ago

Moscow Concerned Over NATO, US Increasing Military ..

8 minutes ago

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) de ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.