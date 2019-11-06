PESCO notifies power shutdown notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :PESCO authorities have notified power shutdown in provincial metropolis, Taimergars, Nowshera, Pabbi and Charsadda due to maintenance and repair work.

According to PESCO, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on November 7 from 8:30AM to 2:30 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,11,12 and Deans Hights feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahibagh Grid Station on November 7 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial, Naguman, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Old Naguman, New Khazana, KSM feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Shahibagh Grid Station on November 7 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Naguman, Khazana, Takhtabad feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pabbi-Nowshera IndustiralTransmission Line on November 7 from 8;00 AM to 4:00 PM resultantly additional load management will be carried out on 132 KV Pabbi Grid.

Power upply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on October from 7 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timergara Old, Timergara New, Maidan, Timergara Express, Odigram, Balambad, LalQilla, Toormang, Akhakhel, Khal, New Mayar, Old Mayar, Daushkhel, Ghazi, GharShamozai, Gazi Baba, Warsak, DHQ Timergara, Toormang 1feeders and 66 KV Summer Bagh grid will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara Grid Station on November 7 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Batkhela Express, Khar, Thana, Allah Dand, Batkhela, Pervez Shaheed, City Batkhela feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda Grid Station on November 7 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gul Abad, Behlola,Torangzai, Charsadda 1,2,3,4, Prang 1,2, Industrial, Tuangzai, Rehman CNG feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on November 7 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Surajgali and New Khanpur feeders will face inconveniences.