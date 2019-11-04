Pesco notifies power shutdown programme

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi bagh Grid Station on November from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial, Naguman, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Old Naguman, New Khazana, KSM feeders will face inconveniences. Power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Shahibagh Grid Station on November from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Naguman, Khazana, Takhtabad feeders will face inconveniences. Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda Grid Station on November from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gul Abad, Behlola,Torangzai, Charsadda 1,2,3,4, Prang 1,2, Industrial, Tuangzai, Rehman CNG feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Chitral Grid Station on November 5 from 9 am to 5 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Drosh 1,2 feeders will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on November 5 from 9 am to 4 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Swabi Meira, Kot 2, Town 1, Chamba, PIDC, Panian 1, Baldher, Industrial 2 feeders will face inconveniences. Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on November 5 from 9 am to 4 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Surajgali and New Khanpur feeders will face inconveniences.