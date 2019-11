Pesco notifies power shutdown schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The electricity consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad, Deans Heights, Shukat Khanum, Hayatabad Surgical, Green Wood, Frontier Ceramicist and Khyber-I & II feeders would face inconveniences due to maintenance work leading to suspension of power supply from 132KV Hayatabad Grid Station on November 9 from 08:00am to 02:00pm.

Similarly people residing in the limits of 11KV Urmar 2, New Hazar Khani, Pandu Baba, Ring Road, Kachori, Phandu Road 2, Surizai, Yakatoot and Chairman Daftar feeders would also face power shutdown on November 9 from 09:00am to 03:00pm as power supply would suspend from 132KV Rehman Baba Grid Station due to maintenance work.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Grid Station on November 9 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Urmar, Baghbanan, Chamkani and Chughal Pura feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on November 9 from 08:00am to 02:00am, resultantly consumers of 11KV Totalai, Nawah Kale, Col. Sher Khan, Bamkhel, Palodand, Maini, Char Bagh, Mansabdar, Zaida, Sheikh Jana, Swabi City, KhaduKhel, Shah Mansoor, Marghuzar, Swabi University, Shah Mansoor Hospital, Marghuzrr Rural and PanjPir would face inconvenience.

Power Supply would remain suspended 132KV Madyan Grid Station on November 8 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rahat Kot and Madyan feeders would face inconveniences.