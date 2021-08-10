UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Shutdown Schedule For Mardan

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 04:57 PM

PESCO notifies power shutdown schedule for Mardan

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday announced power shutdown schedule for 11 KV Toru Mera feeder on August 12

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday announced power shutdown schedule for 11 KV Toru Mera feeder on August 12.�A notification issued here said the power shutdown would be carried out from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station, as a result the consumers of 11 KV Toru Mera feeder would face inconvenience from 07:00 AM to 02:00 PM.

