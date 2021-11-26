PESCO notifies power supply for Hayatabad, Mansehra, Mardan, Charsadda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from various feeders at Peshawar, Mansehra, Mardan and Charsadda due to maintenance work, said a press release issued here on Friday.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 27th November from 8:30 A.M to 2:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5,Northwet Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Mohmand Steel,Nothren Boteling feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 500 KV Peshawar Grid Station on 29th November from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV AWT, Sarband, Mshogagar,Shaikhan, Shabkhel feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 500 KV Peshawar Grid Station on 30th November from 9:00 A.M to 5:00 P.

M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Badabair, Balarzai feeders will face in convenience while power supply from 132 KV Mansehra-Oghi Transmission Line will also remain suspended on 27th November from 10:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Oghi and Battal grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Furthermore, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 29th November from 8:30 A.M to 2:30 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahdand, Rural 2, Zando, Bala Ghari, Col.Jawad Khan Shahid,Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan,Mardan Medical Complex ,Gujar Ghari, New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Taja Zai Grid Station on 29th November from 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ghazni Khel feeders will face inconvenience.