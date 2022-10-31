UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Supply From Various Feeders

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station due to maintenance work on 1,3,5,7 and 9th November from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Saddar Road, Machini Lane, MES-2 and Mall Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Grid Station on 1,3,5,7 and 9th November from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Afridi Abad, Kohat Road and Amin Colony feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued here by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 1,3,7 and 9th November from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Charsadda Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Furthermore, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Wapda House Grid Station on 3rd and 8th of November from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hassan Ghari feeder will face inconvenience.

