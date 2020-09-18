PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the provinces from September 20 to 23 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on September 20 from 8AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Judicial Complex; MES 1; deans, Shuba, Sectriate,LRH, Kakshal, Chowk Yadgar, Fort Jail feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on September 21from 9AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gul Bela 1, Pakha Ghulam and Guluzai feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on September 21 from 12PM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Wadpaga 1,2, OPF, RBT, and Jinnah medical College feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on September 21 and 23 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai Bala, Akhoon Abad, Ring Road 2, PAF Express , Kohat Road , Wazir Bagh feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra City Grid Station on September 21 and 23 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Bara Banda and Old Bara Banda, NMC, Kheshki Express, Mardan Industrial, Rashakai, Ziarat Kaka Sahib, Compani Bagh, Industrial Risalpur, Tehsil Road feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar- Haripur Transmission Line on September 21 and 23 from 1PM to 7PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Best Way Cement Factory, Saddi Cement Factory, Hattar grid connected feeders would face inconveniences.