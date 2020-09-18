UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the provinces from September 20 to 23 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on September 20 from 8AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Judicial Complex; MES 1; deans, Shuba, Sectriate,LRH, Kakshal, Chowk Yadgar, Fort Jail feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on September 21from 9AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gul Bela 1, Pakha Ghulam and Guluzai feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on September 21 from 12PM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Wadpaga 1,2, OPF, RBT, and Jinnah medical College feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on September 21 and 23 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai Bala, Akhoon Abad, Ring Road 2, PAF Express , Kohat Road , Wazir Bagh feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra City Grid Station on September 21 and 23 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Bara Banda and Old Bara Banda, NMC, Kheshki Express, Mardan Industrial, Rashakai, Ziarat Kaka Sahib, Compani Bagh, Industrial Risalpur, Tehsil Road feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar- Haripur Transmission Line on September 21 and 23 from 1PM to 7PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Best Way Cement Factory, Saddi Cement Factory, Hattar grid connected feeders would face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Jail Company Road Rashid Kohat Mardan Kaka Haripur Ziarat Bela Bagh September From Best PESCO

Recent Stories

‘Waqt Mila tu Sochein ge’

5 minutes ago

Govt, SBP asked to support manufacturing: Mian Zah ..

21 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah launches three-day electronics ..

36 minutes ago

CAS president calls in international sciences comm ..

2 minutes ago

PM's 1000 Ground Project team visits Abbottabad, i ..

2 minutes ago

Cops being provided relief through Police Welfare ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.