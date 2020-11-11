PESCO notifies power suspension

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province owing to unavoidable maintenance work from November 12 to 26.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on November 12, 17, 19, 24, 26 from 9AM to 3PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,11,12, North West Hospital, Kidney Center Hospital, RMI Hospital, PIC, Surgical Hospital, Regi Model Town feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on November 12 from 6AM to 12PM, resulting consumers of 11 KV Daudzai 2, Faqir Abad, Nisata, KSM feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on November 12 from 12PM to 3PM, resulting consumers of 66 KV Warsak, Badaber, Sparesung P/House connected 11 KV feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on November 12, 17, 19, 25, 28 from 9AM to 3PM, resulting consumers of 11 KV Shahi Bagh 1 feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on November 12 from 9AM to 3PM, resulting consumers of 11 KVAchini 1,2 feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on November 12, 17, 19, 25, 28 from 9AM to 3PM, resulting consumers of 11 KV Nishtarabad 1 feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVGhumbat Grid Station on November 12, 17, 19, 26, 28 from 8AM to 2PM, resulting consumers of 11 KV Khushal Bagh, Patyala feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pindi Road Grid Station on November 12, 19, 23, 28 from 8AM to 2PM, resulting consumers of 11 KV Old Ghumbat, Kharmatoo, Express, Batiling, Doda, New Ghumbat feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV KDA Grid Station on November 12, 16, 19, 26 from 8AM to 2PM, resulting consumers of 11 KV Alizai 1,2, Hangu Road, City 5, Ghumbat feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on November 12 from 9AM to 1PM, resulting consumers of 66 KV Kurum Ghari connected feeders will face in conveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV AMC Grid Station on November 12 from 10AM to 1PM, resulting consumers of 11 KVC, Jhani, APS, SIE amd Comsat feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Besham Grid Station on November 12 from 9AM to 4PM, resulting consumers of 33 KV Thakot grid connected 11 KV Besham 1, Thakot, Besham 2 and Similarly 33 KV Pattan grid connected 11 KV Dubair and Dassu feeders will face in conveniences.