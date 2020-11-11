UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province owing to unavoidable maintenance work from November 12 to 26.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on November 12, 17, 19, 24, 26 from 9AM to 3PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,11,12, North West Hospital, Kidney Center Hospital, RMI Hospital, PIC, Surgical Hospital, Regi Model Town feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on November 12 from 6AM to 12PM, resulting consumers of 11 KV Daudzai 2, Faqir Abad, Nisata, KSM feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on November 12 from 12PM to 3PM, resulting consumers of 66 KV Warsak, Badaber, Sparesung P/House connected 11 KV feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on November 12, 17, 19, 25, 28 from 9AM to 3PM, resulting consumers of 11 KV Shahi Bagh 1 feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on November 12 from 9AM to 3PM, resulting consumers of 11 KVAchini 1,2 feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on November 12, 17, 19, 25, 28 from 9AM to 3PM, resulting consumers of 11 KV Nishtarabad 1 feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVGhumbat Grid Station on November 12, 17, 19, 26, 28 from 8AM to 2PM, resulting consumers of 11 KV Khushal Bagh, Patyala feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pindi Road Grid Station on November 12, 19, 23, 28 from 8AM to 2PM, resulting consumers of 11 KV Old Ghumbat, Kharmatoo, Express, Batiling, Doda, New Ghumbat feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV KDA Grid Station on November 12, 16, 19, 26 from 8AM to 2PM, resulting consumers of 11 KV Alizai 1,2, Hangu Road, City 5, Ghumbat feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on November 12 from 9AM to 1PM, resulting consumers of 66 KV Kurum Ghari connected feeders will face in conveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV AMC Grid Station on November 12 from 10AM to 1PM, resulting consumers of 11 KVC, Jhani, APS, SIE amd Comsat feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Besham Grid Station on November 12 from 9AM to 4PM, resulting consumers of 33 KV Thakot grid connected 11 KV Besham 1, Thakot, Besham 2 and Similarly 33 KV Pattan grid connected 11 KV Dubair and Dassu feeders will face in conveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Company Road Hangu Dassu Bagh Jamrud Armenian Dram November From PESCO

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

58 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Polish President on Indep ..

1 minute ago

ADNOC launches Virtual Energy Centre

1 minute ago

Babar Azam is just six point-away from Dawid Malan ..

4 minutes ago

At least four injured in IED blast in a non-Muslim ..

12 minutes ago

Welsh trade delegation attends virtual ADIPEC 2020

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.