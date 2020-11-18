UrduPoint.com
PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on November 19, 24, 26th from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVHayatabad 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,11,12, North West Hospital, Kidney Center Hospital, RMI Hospital, Kacha Ghare, Karkhanoo, Hayatabad Surgical Hospital feeders would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on November 19, 23, 28 from 9AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 10 feeders would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KVPeshawar University Grid Station on November 19, 23, 28 from 9AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Abdara. Achini 2 feeders would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on November 19 from 9AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Faqir Abad 1 feeders would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra City Grid Station on November 19, 23, 28 from 9AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khashgi Express, Pir Pai, Landi Arbab feeders would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Grid Station on November 19, 23, 28from 9AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 3,4, Ghumbat New, KDA, Lachi Express, Ali Zai feeders would face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Gadoon Grid Station on November 19 from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jhanda, Baja Express, N/Marghuz, Aj Text, Afridi Steel, Alfa Pipe, Mezan Text, Gadoon Text 2, Saif Text 2, Mix 8, Ahmad Steel feeders would face inconveniences.

