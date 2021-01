PESCO notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday notified power suspension from various grid stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from January 19 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday notified power suspension from various grid stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from January 19 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on January 19 from 10 AM to 4PM, due to which additional load shading will be carried out at 11 feeders emanating from 132 KV Jamrud grid.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV NishatTarbela �New Wah Transmission Line on 20th January from 9 AM to 5 PM, resultantly during this period additional loadshading would be carried out at 11 KV F-1 Ghazi, F-2 Serikot, F-3 Wapda Colony, F- 4 Wapda Colony, F- 5 Sora City, Qazipur, Line 1 feeders emanating from 132 KV NishatTarbela grid.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV DI Khan Grid Station on January 19 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly additional loadshading would be carried out on 11 feeders emanating from 220 KV DI Khan grid.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Tajazai Grid Station on January 19 from 9:30AM to 3:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV GhazniKhel, Tajazai and 66 KV Tajazai grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda Grid Station on January 19 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Charsadda grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV NizamPur Grid Station on January 19 from 9AM to January 22 9PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV NizamPur and Darwazai feeders would face inconvenience.