PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from February 12 to 28 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on January 12,16,19, 23, 26, 23 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV ICF 2, Pir Bala, Shahi Bagh 2, Nishat 1,2, Industrial , Benazeer Woman University , Pajagai 1,2, Kaneeza, Chagharmati, Opazai, Shaheen Complex, Mathara 1, Kochian 1,2, feeders will face in conveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shabqadar Grid Station on January 12 from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Shabqadar grid connected all 11 KV feeders will face in conveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra City Grid Station on January 12, 14, 18, 20, 26, 28 from 8:30AM to 1:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV NMC, Bara Banda New , Kheshki Express, Mardan Industrial , Rashakai, Ziarat Kaka Sahib , Company Bagh, Industrial Risalpur, Tehsil Road, Pir Sabaq, Kabul River, Old Bara Banda, Risalpur Cantt, Kheshki T/Well, Sohail Jute Mill feeders will face in conveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Insustrial Nowshehar Grid Station on January 12, 14, 18, 20, 26, 28 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Feroz Sons, R.A Bazar, Ghee Mill, Nowshehra Cantt, Armour Colony, Manki Sharif, Sreekh, Katozai feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Grid Station on January 12 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 1,2, KDA, Sheikhan feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVRajjar- Charsadda Transmission Line on January 12 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Rajjar and Tangi grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVNowshehra City- Khashki Transmission Line on January 12 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 66 KV Kheshki grid connected feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Haripur Grid Station on January 12 from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mirpur, Rehana, NRTC, TIP, Bayyan and 66 KV Havellian grid connected 11 KV Industrial, POF 1,2, CAD,Town feeders will face in conveniences.