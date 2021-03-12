UrduPoint.com
PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from March 14 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House-Peshawar Canyy Grid Station on March 15 from 9.00 AM to 4.00 PM, resultantly during this period additional loadshadding will be carried out on 11 KV emanating from 132 KV Peshawar Cant and Peshawar University grid.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on March 16 from 9AM to 11PM, resultantly during this period additional load Managements will be carried out on 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 3,4, Sinor, Bara Banda, Saidu Baba emanating from 132 KV Swat grid.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jehangira Grid Station on March 14, 16, 18, 21 from 9.00 AM to 3.00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khair Abad, New Khair Abad, Jahangria Town, Jalbai, Tordher, Akora 1,2 feeders will face in convenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Wah-Hattar Transmission Line on March 14 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM, resultantly during this period additional load Managements will be carried out on 11 KV emanating from 132 KV Best Way Cement, SaadiCemant , Hattar, Haripur, and Kholian Bala grid.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Wah-Nishat Tarbela Transmission Line on March 14 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM, resultantly during this period additional load Managements will be carried out on 11 KV emanating from 132 KV Gadoon, Swabi, R.B.Tarbela grid.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Wah-Mustehkam Cement Factory Transmission Line on March 14 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM, resultantly during this period additional load Managements will be carried out on 11 KV emanating from 132 KV Mustehkam Cement Factory grid.

Power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Wah-Haripur –Havelian Transmission Line on March 14 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM, resultantly during this period additional load Managements will be carried out on 11 KV emanating from 66 KV Haripur and Havellian grid.

Power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on March 15 from 9.00 AM to 5.00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV AWKUM, MMC, Old Industrial, Muhabbatabad, Saleem Khan, Nisatta Road, New Industrial, Gujar Ghari, Ahmad Abad feeders will face in convenience,

