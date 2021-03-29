UrduPoint.com
PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on 4th April from 9 am to 4pm.

Resultantly during this period partial load management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Jamrud, Peshawar University and Warsak Power House grid.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 31st March from 9am to 4pm resultantly consumers of 132 KV Peshawar Industrial grid connected with all 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 30th March from 9 am to 4 pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV OPF, Wadpaga 1,2, JMC, BRT , BRT 1 and Auxiliary feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 30th March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gulbela 1,2, Gulozai and Muhammad Zai feeders will face inconvenience.

