PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from grid stations of the province from October 15 to October 30 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on October 16, 19, 23, 26,30 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVHayatabad 1,2,3,4,5,Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, PIC, Mohmand Steel, Nothren Boteling, feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on October 17 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shaheen Complex, Colony , Army Carrison feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Taru Jaba Grid Station on October 15 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Scarp 1, Wapda Town, Wapda Colony , Wazir Ghari feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on October 15 and 16 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nodeh Payan and Dora Road feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RBC Tarbela Grid Station on October 15 and 18 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Maini, Kalabat feeder will face inconvenience.