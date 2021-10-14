UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from grid stations of the province from October 15 to October 30 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on October 16, 19, 23, 26,30 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVHayatabad 1,2,3,4,5,Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, PIC, Mohmand Steel, Nothren Boteling, feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on October 17 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shaheen Complex, Colony , Army Carrison feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Taru Jaba Grid Station on October 15 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Scarp 1, Wapda Town, Wapda Colony , Wazir Ghari feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on October 15 and 16 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nodeh Payan and Dora Road feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RBC Tarbela Grid Station on October 15 and 18 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Maini, Kalabat feeder will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Army Company Road Kohat Jamrud October From PESCO

Recent Stories

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

18 minutes ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

22 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

26 minutes ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

15 minutes ago
 UK records highest daily corona-virus cases since ..

UK records highest daily corona-virus cases since mid-July

14 minutes ago
 Govt dedicated to preservation of trees; every tre ..

Govt dedicated to preservation of trees; every tree being saved: PM Imran Kha

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.