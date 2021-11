PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from different grids of the province on November 12 and 17 due to maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on November 12 from 9AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Peshawar University grid connected all 11 KV feeders will face in convenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station November 12, 13, 17 from 9AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kakshal feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station November 13 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 66 KV Badaber, Warsak and Pumping House grid connected all 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station November 13 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Rehman Baba grid connected all 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.