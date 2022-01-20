UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province on January 21, 22, 26 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province on January 21, 22, 26 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on January 21 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Swabi Mera 2, Paniyan 2, LB 3 feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jehangira Grid Station on January 22 from 9AM to 3PM and on January 26 from 9AM to 3PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Tube Well, Akora 1,2, Khairabad, New Khairabad and Auxiliary feeders would face inconvenience.

Meanwhile, PESCO Khyber Circle task force carried out night time crackdown against power pilferers in the areas of 11 KV Sheikhan feeder and College Town Sub Division Kohat.

The task force removed several direct hooks and registered FIRs against the power pilferers.

