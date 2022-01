PESCO notifies power suspension

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from January 22 to 30 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

It said that power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud grid station on January 22, 25 and 27 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV RMT feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 kv Hayatabad grid station on January 22, 25 and 29 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1 feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 220 KV Shahibagh Grid Station on January 24 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly load management would be carried out on 132 KV Shahibagh and Warsak Power House grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 22, 25 and 29 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Hayatabad, University Campus, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gulabad, Taj Abad, Agriculture , Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1 , CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Hayatabad 2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town , Secular Road, DHA feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on January 22, 25 and 27 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak 2, Warsak Road, Express, Shahi Bagh Express, ICF 2 feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on January 23, 27 and 30 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Repco , Link , Cantt, PMA, Sherwan, CMH, Town, Nawasher, SDA, Thandiyani , Cantt, feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on January 22, 24 and 31 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Panian 1,2, Kot 1,2, Chamba, Zeb Pharma, PIDC, KTS 1,2, Swabi Mera 1,2, Town 1,2,3,4,5, SNK, Judicial Complex Haripur, Bayan , New Khan Pur, Baldher, NRTC, Merpur 1,2, TIP. Maree Glass, Shadi, Suraj Gali 1,2, Solve Teac, FDL, Mian Steel, Ali Steel, Alhadeed, Neelam Steel, National Steel, Rahmat Steel, Capital Steel, Hattar 1,2,3,4,5,6, Mujahid Steel, Wah Nobale, sad, Mustehkam, HEC,Eco Pak,Nomi Steel, Hattar Steel, Coronet food, Hattar 1, Neelum 2 feeders would face inconveniencePower supply would remain suspended from 66 KV Dir Grid Station on January 24 from 10AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 66 KV Dir grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.