PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from February 3 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVDalazak Grid Station on February 3 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Dalazak grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Wapda House Peshawar Grid Station on February 3 and 5 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road, Warsak Road Express, Shahi Bagh 2, Shahi Bagh Express, ICF 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on February 3 and 5 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Snehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Mathra , Murshid Abad, Abasin, Wazir Bagh, Old Deh Bahadar, Kohat Road, New Kohat Road, Ameen Colony Industrial , Bara, Nodhia Payan, Dora Road, New Deh Bahadar, Landi Arbab, Landi Arbab 2,3 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from220 KV Mardan Grid Station on February 3 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sheikh Maltoon, Ahmad Abad, City 2, Rural1. PRC, New Toru, Nawa Kale, EidGah feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on February 3 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gujar Ghari, Chrsadda Road, New Manga, Green Area, feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVAbbottabad Grid Station on February 3 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dhamtoor and Bagnotar feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVKholianBala Grid Station on February 3 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sajikot, City Havelian, Kholian , Town Havelian, Industrial 1, Kholian , Jabrifeeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV HaripurGrid Station on February 3 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVPanian 1, 2, Kot 1,2, Chamba, Zeb Pharma , PIDC, Phosphate, KTS 1,2,Swabi Mera, Swabi Mera 2, Town 1,2,3,4,5, SNK, Judicial Complex, Bayan, New Haripur, Baldher, NRTC, T and T, Mirpur 1, TIP feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on February 3 and 5 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Karak 1, Soor Dog, Warana feeders will face inconvenience.