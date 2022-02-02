UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from February 3 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVDalazak Grid Station on February 3 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Dalazak grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Wapda House Peshawar Grid Station on February 3 and 5 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road, Warsak Road Express, Shahi Bagh 2, Shahi Bagh Express, ICF 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on February 3 and 5 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Snehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Mathra , Murshid Abad, Abasin, Wazir Bagh, Old Deh Bahadar, Kohat Road, New Kohat Road, Ameen Colony Industrial , Bara, Nodhia Payan, Dora Road, New Deh Bahadar, Landi Arbab, Landi Arbab 2,3 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from220 KV Mardan Grid Station on February 3 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sheikh Maltoon, Ahmad Abad, City 2, Rural1. PRC, New Toru, Nawa Kale, EidGah feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on February 3 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gujar Ghari, Chrsadda Road, New Manga, Green Area, feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVAbbottabad Grid Station on February 3 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dhamtoor and Bagnotar feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVKholianBala Grid Station on February 3 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sajikot, City Havelian, Kholian , Town Havelian, Industrial 1, Kholian , Jabrifeeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV HaripurGrid Station on February 3 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVPanian 1, 2, Kot 1,2, Chamba, Zeb Pharma , PIDC, Phosphate, KTS 1,2,Swabi Mera, Swabi Mera 2, Town 1,2,3,4,5, SNK, Judicial Complex, Bayan, New Haripur, Baldher, NRTC, T and T, Mirpur 1, TIP feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Karak Grid Station on February 3 and 5 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Karak 1, Soor Dog, Warana feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Road Manga Kohat Mardan Haripur Karak Swabi Mirpur Bagh Havelian February Mosque From PESCO

Recent Stories

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency’s Approval of Develop ..

13 minutes ago
 Bangladesh exporters get orders of 16 mln USD in l ..

Bangladesh exporters get orders of 16 mln USD in large exposition

10 minutes ago
 61 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

61 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

11 minutes ago
 Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban dete ..

Two Afghan journalists released after Taliban detention

11 minutes ago
 Morocco's trade deficit up 25 pct in 2021

Morocco's trade deficit up 25 pct in 2021

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>