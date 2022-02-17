PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on February 19, 22, 24, 26 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Must, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Phandu Road 2, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Suri Bala, Akhonabad, feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Badabair Grid Station on 19th, 22nd, 24th, 26th and 28th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Express feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 19th, 22nd, 24th, 26th and 28th February from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Kohat Road, Wazer Bagh, Sunehri Masjid, Banamari, Nathia, Murshid Abad, Deh Bahadar, Abasin, New Kohat Road, Ameen Colony Industrial, Bara, Nodiya Payan, Dora Abad, Landi Arbab, Landi Arbab 2 and 3 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera Cantt Grid Station on 18th and 20th February from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Aman Gharh and Nowshera City feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Bannu Grid Station on 18th February from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Town Ship, Industrial, Thall Wazir 1, Domail 3, KGN, Suani 1, Jando Khel 1, Central Jail feeders will face inconvenience.