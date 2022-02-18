Pesco notifies power suspension

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Pesco authorities on Friday have notified power shutdown in various areas of provincial metropolis due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud-Hayatabad Transmission Line on Feb 20 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM resultantly load management would be carried out on 132 KV FF Steel mill and Jamrud grid.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House New Warsak Transmission Line on Feb 21 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM resultantly load management would be carried out on 132 KV New Warsak and Shahi Bagh Grid Station.

Similarly , power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on Feb 19 ,22 and 24 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishtarabad, Chughal Pura, Zaryab, Yousaf Abad, Ring Road, Sethi Town feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on Feb 19 ,22 and 24from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Karim Pura, Chowk Yadgar, Wazir Bagh, Qissa Khwani feeders will face inconvenience.