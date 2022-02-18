UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Pesco notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Pesco authorities on Friday have notified power shutdown in various areas of provincial metropolis due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud-Hayatabad Transmission Line on Feb 20 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM resultantly load management would be carried out on 132 KV FF Steel mill and Jamrud grid.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House New Warsak Transmission Line on Feb 21 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM resultantly load management would be carried out on 132 KV New Warsak and Shahi Bagh Grid Station.

Similarly , power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on Feb 19 ,22 and 24 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishtarabad, Chughal Pura, Zaryab, Yousaf Abad, Ring Road, Sethi Town feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on Feb 19 ,22 and 24from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Karim Pura, Chowk Yadgar, Wazir Bagh, Qissa Khwani feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Bagh Jamrud From

Recent Stories

U18 Inter-academy football tournament begins

U18 Inter-academy football tournament begins

9 minutes ago
 Thailand keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan

Thailand keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Three hurt in ferry fire off Greece

Three hurt in ferry fire off Greece

9 minutes ago
 Lewis Hamilton hungry for F1 return after title he ..

Lewis Hamilton hungry for F1 return after title heartbreak

9 minutes ago
 FO summons Indian Charge d'Affaires with demand of ..

FO summons Indian Charge d'Affaires with demand of justice for Samjhauta Express ..

16 minutes ago
 Senate body dissatisfied over POA's letter written ..

Senate body dissatisfied over POA's letter written to IOC

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>