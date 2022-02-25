PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from different grid stations of the province from February 26 to 28 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra-Mardan Transmission Line on February 28 from 8AM to 2 March 5PM, resultantly load managements would be carried out on 132 KV Katlang, Jalala, Mardan 3, Dargari, Chakdara, Barikot, Madyan, Shangla, Swat, Timergaa, Shangla, Wari and 66 KV Timergara and Dir grid connected 11 KV feeders.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jalala Grid Station on February 28 From 8AM to2nd March 6PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sabir Abad feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Besham-Thakot-pattan Transmission Line on February 27 from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Thakot grid connected 11 KV Besham 1,2,Thakot Allai, 132 Pattan grid connected 11 KV Dubair and Dassu feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on February 28 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial, Mardan Industrial, Company Bagh, PAF 1; Risal Pur Cantt and Bara Banda feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on February 26 from 8AM to 3 March 8PM, resultantly load managements would be carried out on 11 KV Bam Khel, Nawa Kale, Swabi City, Colonel Sher Khan, Mansabdar, feeders.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Nizam Pur Grid Station on February 26 from 9AM to 6PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Nizam Pur grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.