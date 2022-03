PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday notified power suspension from various grids of the province from March 8 to 17 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on March 8, 10,13, 15, 17 From 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV RMT feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on March 8, 10, 13, 15, 17 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on March 8, 10, 13, 15, 17 From 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Baghbanan , Urmar 2 feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on March 8, 10, 13, 15, 17 From 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sonehri Masjid , Bana Mari, Civil Quarter , Nothia , Murshid Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, Old Kohat Road, New Kohat Road, Ameen Colony, Bara, Landi Arbab 1,2,3, Sheikh Muhammadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Grid Station on March 8 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ali Zai 2, City 5, Kohat, New Astarzai, Eid Gah, KDA feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Nowshehra Grid Station on March 8, 9, 12, 14, 15 From 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Urmar Colony, RA Bazar, Manki Shareef, Ghee Mill , MES, GF Army, Feroz Son, UET feeder, Cantt, Ziarat Kaka Shahib feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV RBT Grid Station on March 8, 10, 12 , 15, 17 From 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Topi, Kalabat, Kota, HS Mill, Utla, Village 1,2, Swabi University, Chota Lahore feeders would face inconvenience.