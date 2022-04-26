Pesco notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that power supply would remain suspended various localities due to necessary maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified that power supply would remain suspended various localities due to necessary maintenance work.

According to the company's spokesman power supply will remain suspended from 132/220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 27th April from 8 a.

m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV ZRK Industry feeder will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132KVNowshehra City Grid Station on 27th April from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Pir Sabaq feeder will face inconvenience.