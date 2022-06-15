PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

According to an official notification, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on June 16, 20 and 23 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Consequently, consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malkandher, Engineering , Regi, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1 and 2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, Palosi 1 and 2, Scarp, Tehkal Payan feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on June 16 , 20 and 23 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV PAF Express, Kohat Road and Wazir Bagh feeders would face trouble, it said.

It further said that power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on June 16, 20 and 23 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thus, consumers of 11 KV Baghbanan feeders would face disturbance.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Tank Transmission Line on June 16 and 17 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to which consumers of 132 KV Wana, 66 KV Jandola and 11 KV Gomal Zam Power House feeders would face problems, it said.