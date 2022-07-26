PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified power suspension from various grids of the province from July 28 to 30 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on July 27 and 30 from 07 AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Askari-vi feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on July 28 from 07 AM to 12 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shalozan feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV TemargaraGrid Station on July 27 , 28 and 30 from 07 AM to 11AM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Temagara ; Lal Qila; Mayar, Tormang 1,2, Madain, Temargara Express, New Mayar, Daud Khel, Aka Khel, Balambat, Shekhan, Khal, Express Mdain, Samar Bagh New, Shamshi Khan, Warsak, DHO Hospital feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Tank Grid Station on July 27 , 28, 29 and 30 from 09 AM to 11AM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City 1,2, Sabir Baba, Mula Zai 2 feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kulachi Grid Station on July 27, 28, 29 and 30 from 09 AM to 11AM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kulachi and Daman feeders would face inconvenience.