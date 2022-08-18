PESCO notifies power suspension

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Power supply from 132 KV Besham-Thakot-Pattan Transmission Line will remain suspended due to maintenance work on August 20th (Saturday) from 6:00 A.M to 12:00 PM.

Rresultantly, consumers of 132 Thakot grid connected 11 KV Besham 1,2, said a press release issued here from PESCO headquarters on Thursday.

Similarly, the consumers connected with 132 KV Pattan grid connected 11 KV Dubair and Dhasu feeders will also face inconvenience.