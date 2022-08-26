PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified power suspension from various grids of the provincial capital from August 26 to 31 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University on August 27, 30, 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which the consumers of 11 kve Reggi feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply would remain shut from 132 kv Shahi Bagh grid station on August 29 and 31 from 8 a.m. to 1400 hours due to which consumers of 11 kv Khazana, Nasapa, Shahi and Shah Alam feeders would face inconvenience.

The power supply from 132 kv WAPDA house grids station would remain suspended on August 26, 27, 31 from 8 a.

m. to 1400 hours due to which the consumers of Shahi Bagh Express, Hassan Garhi feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply from 132 kv Warsak Grid station would remain shut on August 27, 31, 31 from 8 a.m. to 1400 hours due to which 11 kv Mithara, Kochian 1, 2 feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply from 132 kv Peshawar Cantt Grid Station would remain suspended on August 27, 30, 31 from 8a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 kv Scarp-1 Palosi 1, 2 feeders would faced inconvenience.

Power supply from 132 kv Sakhi Chashma Grid Station would remain suspended on August 27, 30, 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 kv Pir Bala, Muslim Abad, Pajjagi feeders would face inconvenience.