PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province on September 9, 10, 11, 12 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Dobyan Grid Station on September 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gumbat, Jamra, Soder, Dagai, Economic Zone1 and amp;2, New Kalu Khan, Sard Cheena, Dolat, New Yar Hussain and Tarakai feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara Grid Station on September 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66KV Timergara and Dir Grid Stations related feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station would remain shut on September 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66KV Kheshki Grid Stations related feeders would face inconvenience.