Pesco Notifies Power Suspension

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Pesco notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in areas of provincial metropolis and Hayatabad due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on October 17, 18 and 20 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV QissaKhwani and Kohati Gate feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV University Grid Station on October 17and 20 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ring Road feeder will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power would be suspended from 220 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station October 15,18 and 20 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Takth Abad, Haryana-1,New Naguman and Khazana feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on October 16 and 23 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad-1&2,Hayatabad-9,10,13, 14 and 11KV and IMS feeders will face inconvenience.

