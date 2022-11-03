PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension schedule for various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

The power supply would remain suspended from132kv Swabi Grid Station on November 5, 7 and 10 from 9 AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Swabi University, Chota Lahore, Shah Mansoor, Zaida, Panjpir, Shah Mansoor Hospital, Lahore City, Rural, Town-1 and 2, Tordher, Tordher express feeders would face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Battal Grid Station on November 7, 8 and 9 from 9 AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 Kv Battagram-1, 2 and 3, Khairabad and DHQ Battagram feeders would face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on November 6 and 13 from 9 AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 Kv Rapco, Link, Cantt, PMA, CMH and Town feeders would face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on November 6 and 13 from 9 AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KvNomi Steel, Hattar Steel,Centronics, Hattar-3 and 8 and Adeel Shahbaz, feeders would face inconvenience.