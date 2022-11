PESCO notifies power suspension

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from November 23 to 30 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on November 23, 26 and 30 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital, Health Excellence North West Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Gulabad, PITC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Botling, Hayatabad Surgical Hospital, Peshawar General Health Net Hospital, Shakas 1, feeders would face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on November 23, 26 and 30 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gul Abad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Rahat Abad 2, Sufaid dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Achini Mera feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV University Grid Station on November 23, 26, and 30 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Malakandher, Canal Town, Engineering, Regi, Gulabad, Tajabad, Agriculture, Mera Achini, Ring Road, HMC, Danishabad, Gharibabad 1, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, Academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Achini Mera feeders would face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Ohgi Grid Station on November 23, 26, and 30 from 9 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Darband and Axillary feeders would face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Daud Khel Grid Station on November 23 from 9 AM to 24th November 4 PM, resultantly partial load management would be carried out on 132 KV Kohat grid connected 11 KV feeders.