PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday notified power suspension from various grids of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on December 15 and 19 from 9 AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Must Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Suri Zai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Yakatooth, New Chamkani, Phandu Road, 2, Ring Road, Chairman Daftar, Wazir Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Suri Bala, Akhonabad, Ring Road 2, New Chamkani feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KVKohat Road Grid Station on December 15, 19, 22, 25, 26 and 29 from 9 AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Express, Kohat Road , Wazir Bagh feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on December 15 and 19 from 9 AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sikandar Pura, Jalala, Hashtnagri, Chughal Pura, Chamkani, Jhagra, Radio Pakistan , Sethitown, Gulbargh 1,2, Zaryab , Phandu Road, City Home, Baghbanan, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqirabad, Shekh Abad, Molvie Jee, Nishtarabad, NHA feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on December 15 from 8 AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sarbuland Pura and Dalazak feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on December 15 from 9 AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nodhia Payan, Sonehri Masjid, Nothia, Gulbargh, Sheedabad, PAF, Ameen Colony, Banamari, Murshad Abad, Cavil Quarter, Afrifi Abad, Kohat Road feeders would face inconvenience.