PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified power suspension of various grids from January 07 to 14 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on January 7, 10 and 14 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, New Hayatabad, Health Care Hospital, Health Excellence North West Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Gulabad, PITC, Mohmand Steel, Northern Botling, Hayatabad Surgical Hospital, Peshawar General Health Net Hospital, Shakas 1 feeders would face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on January 7, 10 and 14 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14, Hayatabad Old, Danish Abad, Shoukat Khanam, Hayatabad 4, PC Hotel , Frontier Ceramix, Frontier Greenwood, Cel Wood, Khyber 1,2 feeders would face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on January 7 and 10 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, Sheikh Maltoon, Express, Industrial, Mardan Medical Complex, Bacha Khan Medical College, Benazeer Children Hospital feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on January 7 and 10 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV SIDB, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsaddar Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan feeders would face inconvenience.

