PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday notified power suspension from various grids of the province on January 27 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

The power supply would remain suspended from 220 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station from 8 AM to 4 PM, resultantly load management would be carried out on 132 KV Shabqadar, Tangi, Rajjar, Charssada, and 66 KV Ghallani and Lakkari grids connected to 11 KV feeders.

Similarly, the power supply would remain suspended from the 132 KV Tank Grid Station from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 66 KV Jhandoola and Wana grids connected to 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.