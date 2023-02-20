UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension

Published February 20, 2023

PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from various grids of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

A notification issued here on Monday said that power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on February 24 and 27 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campur, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gulabad, Taj Abad, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Ambela, Commercial, Building Abdul Razak feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on February 27 from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Shahi Bagh, Shabqadar, Tangi, Rajar and Charsadda grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.

