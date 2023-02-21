UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Bannu Grid Station on 22nd and 23rd February from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Gurguri, Tall, Parachinar, Guljoo, Sadda and Alizai feeders will face partial load-shedding.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from 500KV Sheikh Muhammadi grid station on 22nd and 23rd February from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Peshawar City, Pabbi, Peshawar Industrial, Jamrud, Peshawar University, Peshawar Cantt, Kohat and KDA feeders will face partial load-shedding.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 220KV Mardan Grid Station from 22nd to 23rd February from 11 a.m. to 01 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132KV Dhobian, Hussain, Daggar, Swabi, Gadoon Amazai Mardan-3, Charsadda, Rajjar, Tangi, Shabqadar and Shahibagh feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended on 132 KV Kohat Grid Station on 22nd February from 09 a.m. to 02 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11KV KDA, City-1, City-5, Hangu Road, Usterzai and Auxiliary feeders will face inconvenience.

