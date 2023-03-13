UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Pesco notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 14th March from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to which consumers of 66 KV Badhber and Warsak grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Tank Grid Station on 14th March from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Gomal Zam Power House grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on 14th March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Kurram Garhi Power House No 1, 2 grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Company Tank Bagh Gomal March From P

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

19 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

19 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

19 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

19 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

19 minutes ago
 PPP paying special attention to solving public pro ..

PPP paying special attention to solving public problems: Turi

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.