Pesco notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 14th March from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to which consumers of 66 KV Badhber and Warsak grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Tank Grid Station on 14th March from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Gomal Zam Power House grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on 14th March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 66 KV Kurram Garhi Power House No 1, 2 grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.