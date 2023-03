PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified power suspension from various grids of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station March 25 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

resultantly consumer of 11 KV Pakha Gulam, Wadpaga 1,2, Gulabad, Lukki Star, Doranpur ,BRT, Gulbela 1,2, Guluzai , Jannah College feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar- Wah Transmission Line March 26 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumer of 132 KV Hattar 1,2, Haripur, Kholian Havellian and 66 KV Hari pur and Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders would face inconvenience.